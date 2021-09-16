RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

My wife knows I have a girlfriend and she is cool with it – Odike

Evans Annang

Akwasi Addai Odike, founder of United People’s Party (UPP) has disclosed that his wife has no issues with his infidelity lifestyle.

According to the businessman, his wife is aware that she has another woman and she totally respects that decision.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr FM, he said he grew up in a polygamous home.

“I’m married and I have a girlfriend. Both my wife and girlfriend know this”.

He added: “My father was polygamous but I cannot sit here and lie to Ghanaians. If any man will be truthful to himself and God. You don’t need to swear to any woman that you are the only person, no. I will never flatter anyone. But if I found out that you are a suitable woman who can give me joy, sure. I expect my woman to understand me unconditionally and to love me as it’s required”.

He also described women as the source of happiness and should be allowed to occupy high positions because they have the confidence to aid business development as compared to men.

Odike revealed he is in support of the Affirmative action bill currently in Parliament and is disappointed that it has not yet been paseed.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

