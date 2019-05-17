The beneficiaries of NaBCo said they will stage a demonstration to demand their allowances adding that the government owes them between two to seven months arrears.

Months into the programme, the recruits said they have not been paid but the government claimed the recruits have received their stipends regardless.

The aggrieved NaBCo recruits said they are indebted to MTN Quick Loan Service, Fido Loans and other creditors from whom they took loans to facilitate their transportation to work.

The disgruntled NaBCo recruits in a statement stated that the "incessant threat to demonstrate isn't basically driven by the love of the action, but to urge management of this flagship initiative to swiftly address the grievances of trainees. Demonstration is not healthy to our socioeconomic environment but we may not avail [ourselves of] any rapid alternative action than to demonstrate since we can no longer continue starving."

They, however, "appealed to the management and all stakeholders of this initiative that inasmuch as trainees are demonstrating professionalism and hard work to this nation-building agenda, the payment of our entitlements shouldn't be a herculean task to perform at all. We solemnly demand all arrears paid up to April and absolute normalisation within this month."