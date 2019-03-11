He said the issuance of the new contracts will enable his outfit to monitor those exit the scheme.

“We have some challenges with the beneficiaries especially those who exit the scheme without informing us. By January this year, some people exited the scheme because of some recruitment opportunities in the government sector", he said on Starr FM.

The Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) programme is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment to solve social problems but the scheme has been plagued with salary delays.

"By the end of this month, I believe, NABCO trainees to receive new contract. The new one will tell them exactly when they would be exiting the program after being on it for a while."

Dr. Anyars bemoaned some of the challenges that are affecting the scheme like delays in payment of allowances.

“We have tasked every trainee to ensure that they get a smart phone to follow our online training programs as well. We are introducing a NaBCo app that will help us assess beneficiaries as they send us reports on work done. All beneficiaries are to have the App."

"We already have the first quarter results. We noticed there were people who were on two schemes. There were some people who were doing their National Service or under the National Youth employment program and that shouldn’t happen”, he added.