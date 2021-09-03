According to them, the deaths occurred as a result of excessive rainfall in the region.
NADMO confirms 9 deaths in North East Region due to flooding
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has confirmed that nine (9) people have lost their lives in the North East Region.
Six of them drowned in various rivers at Kunifor in the Chereponi District, Najong No. 1 in the Bunkpurugu District, and Janga in the West Mamprusi Municipality.
In addition, three others were killed by thunder lightning at Latarigu near Gambaga in the East Mamprusi Municipality.
In an interview with Accra based Citi FM, North East Regional Director of NADMO, Alhassan John Kwauku said the organization is looking at ways in averting such disasters in the future.
“It’s worrying and unfortunate that that we have lost these people. It’s a great loss to us as a disaster management body and the region as a whole.”
“Even before the disaster, NADMO had embarked on intensive education for those farming along the White Volta to relocate to higher grounds. Some of them heeded to the call but some of them believe they can swim that is why they are going into the water.”
“So we are engaging the chiefs and other stakeholders to advise residents to stay away from the water. We as NADMO have also positioned our men to help deal with any situation that will arise from the spillage of the Bagre Dam”, he added.
Relatedly, a heavy downpour in Accra yesterday got some parts of the city flooded. The five-hour heavy rainfall has obstructed the flow of vehicular traffic on the Shiashie – Legon stretch of the Legon-Madina Highway, Haatso stretch, UPSA, and other areas.
