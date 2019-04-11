According to him, NAM 1 bought motorcycles for the party to campaign and expressed disappointment at the party how the government treated him.

Reacting to NAM 1 winning a court case in Dubai on allegations of being connected to an alleged botched gold business with a Ghanaian company, Dr Maurice Ampaw said "I am disappointed in the NPP. I am disappointed because of how they treated NAM 1. NAM 1 sponsored their campaign and bought for the party motorcycles. He has been supporting the government and so I was shocked at the way he was treated when the Menzgold saga started."

Speaking on Accra-based Rainbow radio, he said the saboteurs who connived with government to persecute NAM 1 falsely have all been humiliated following his victory in Dubai.

"When the issue started, I embarked on a nationwide tour to appeal to customers to exercise restraint but I was accused of bribery. Due to that I stopped what I was doing. NAM 1 was falsely accused, insulted and called a fraudster but a Dubai court has acquitted and discharged him. No court in Ghana tried him or found him guilty of fraud and yet Ghanaians attacked this innocent man," he added.