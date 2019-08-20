She said the call by Appiah Mensah, who is popularly known as NAM1, on government to help him retrieve owed him by Horizon Royal Diamond in Dubai is a sham.

Speaking on Accra FM, Lawyer Clinton said NAM1 has no money in his accounts to pay customers.

She said: “First and foremost, he doesn’t have money in those accounts at present because we were monitoring the situation it took the government over five, six months after everything blew up to say they are even going to freeze the account and we are talking about less than GHS100,000 in one account. So, there’s actually no money in that account if there was, we would have taken it by now. So, first and foremost there’s no money in that account.

“Secondly, he wants to get money into the country he’s saying, and he needs the government to go and negotiate with Dubai to get $39 million. When government negotiates for $39 million, they will make sure that $39 million is earmarked and used for the specific purpose, therefore, it doesn’t have to be sent to a Menzgold account, it can be sent into a sub-account for a specific purpose for the people, so, he’s talking semantics”.

NAM1 during yesterday's press conference called on government to unfreeze his companies’ and his personal bank accounts and assets “for us to utilise these as vehicles to get productive in order to meet our liabilities owed to our customers and some business associates in our bid to resolve our liabilities immediately.

He said, "As of now, Brew Marketing Consult, Menzgold and I cannot credit or debit any bank account in Ghana. This is why it is highly imperative to consider this kind request, as I believe the government shares in our resolve and would do all that is needful in our quest to satisfy the populace who are our customers.”

NAM1 is standing trial and has been charged with two counts of abetment to defraud by false pretence and two counts of abetment to carry out banking business without licence, contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).