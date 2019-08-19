The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) early in 2019, secured a court order to freeze properties of Menzgold Ghana Limited as well as seven other associated companies including Menzgold’s Office Complex, Zylofon Art Complex, Brew Marketing Consult, Star Madrid Football Club, Zylofon Music and media company, Brew Energy Company Limited, G-Tech automobile service.

The customers who are not happy over the silence of EOCO on the seized properties wants the state agency to appoint a liquidator to oversee the equitable payment of their investments.

The court order for the freezing of properties and assets of Menzgold Ghana Limited includes that of associated companies affiliated to the embattled Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah.

NAM1 has been accused of using Menzgold as a tool to defraud more than 16,000 people of GH¢1,680,920.

However, NAM1 at a press conference after he was released from police custody is demanding three things from the government on the way forward in dealing with clients of the beleaguered gold dealing firm as well as operation of the company.

He said all companies have liabilities and assets should be given back to him. He stated that the government must assist Menzgold to retrieve monies owed it by other foreign companies and also appealed to the government to unfreeze his account and that of Menzgold to enable him to settle his debts to depositors.

He has implored the Attorney General's Department to aid him to retrieve a $39million debt owed his firm by Horizon Royal Diamond in Dubai.

He said retrieving the amount is one of the reasons that will help settle his numerous customers.

He stated that a "cease and desist" directive from the Securities and Exchange Commission means he has to mobilize assets, especially outstanding payments due his firm to meet the payment obligations owed to Menzgold traders/customers and other business associates.

He said: "All companies worldwide have liabilities in its books and so do Menzgold. Business, in summary, is all about owing and being owed. We at Menzgold are committed and do express our willingness to service our debts portfolios to our customers and business associates as soon as we can with a given opportunity.

"We respectfully pray the Ghanaian authorities to cooperate with us to achieve the following; to assist us to make full recovery of the amount owed Menzgold by Horizon Royal Diamond in Dubai. As an act of good faith, we are willing to engage the Attorney General’s office on the best possible way for them to aid Menzgold by employing international law and diplomatic relations to ensure we achieve this objective".