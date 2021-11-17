Nana Aba Anamoah and her team went overboard on how they treated Journalist Albert – Adom-Otchere

He noted even though his colleagues did well in bringing the matter up when the cyberbully appeared before them during the audition, “I’m sure that if they queried him and continued with the process, just make a joke out of it, perhaps, he will come back on Twitter and say he regrets, he won’t do that again…”

Adom-Otchere explained, “when people don’t know you, they will assume your character as the character they see on TV but for a lot of us, what we are doing is only acting according to the purpose that we are doing […] but I’m just saying that our three colleagues should not have used a public platform to at the guy…”

“I think that Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere went overboard in the way they dealt with the guy. I understand them, they are protecting their image; the reason why they are protecting their image is as a society, we do not protect women…,” he stressed.

Journalist Albert was humiliated when he auditioned for the 'The Next TV Star' on GHOne to be mentored by Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah who had previously been a victim of his constant bullying on Twitter.

Pulse Ghana

Renowned broadcaster, Nana Aba who was a co-panellist called out Albert for spewing 'nonsense' on social media and also dared him to say it to her face.

“…when you, you write this; hey Serwaa, we know what you’ve been up to in this country. What do you know? You sit on Twitter utter nonsense about people, you said horrible things about me, Bridget, Serwaa, Lydia and other people on Twitter. I'm here, say it to my face,” she told Albert during his audition.

Paul Adom-Otchere, who, himself, is a victim of a cyberbully indicated that sometimes he is tempted to attack people who abuse him on social media but he does not do that.