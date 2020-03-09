He was made an honorary old student of the school, and became "Katakyie Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo", with school number 12.

Opening its doors to its first batch of sixty (60) students in 1952, Opoku Ware School was established with a clear objective to create educational opportunities, with Catholic underpinnings, for young boys, to help them better their lives, and improve their prospects for the future.

Nana Addo attends 68th Speech and Prize-Giving day of Opoku Ware School

The founders believed in the power of education to transform lives and lift people out of deprivation and underdevelopment.

The school was built by the Catholics with the mission to give young boys a better future through education.

Nana Addo at OWASS

prominent alumni include: Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi, former NDC Minister of State, Justice Stephen Alan Brobbey, retired jurist; former Chief Justice of the Gambia and justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Justice Stephen Alan Brobbey, retired jurist; former Chief Justice of the Gambia and justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, Former Finance Minister, and current MP for Old Tafo, Ernest Owusu-Poku former Inspector General of Police, Ghana, Nana Akuoko-Sarpong, Traditional ruler of Agogo state, former politician, Paul Victor Obeng, Mechanical engineer, politician and former chairman of KNUST council, amongst others.