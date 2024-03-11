Nana Addo can't sign anti-gay bill due to Ghana's dependence on foreign aid — A Plus

A-Plus emphasised that Ghana's dependence on financial assistance from developed nations undermines its sovereignty adding that until Ghana develops strong domestic policies, the Western countries will maintain their influence and control over the nation.

"Akufo-Addo cannot assent to the bill due to Ghana's dependence on foreign aid. Without financial support from the international community, Ghana struggles to achieve true independence," he stated.

A Plus added: "Whether Ghana likes it or not, the anti-LGBTQ+ bill would not be passed. We are bound to accept Western culture as long as we remain dependent on foreign aid."

This legislation passed in Parliament on February 28, 2024, criminalizes LGBTQ activities and prohibits their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Those found guilty could face a jail term of 6 months to 3 years, while promoters and sponsors of the act may incur a 3 to 5-year jail sentence.

In the wake of growing concerns from the diplomatic community and international organizations regarding the anti-LGBT+ bill, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sought to allay fears while reaffirming Ghana's commitment to human rights.

He assured the international community that Ghana has no intentions of regressing on its commitment to human rights, despite the passage of the controversial bill.

