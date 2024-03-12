According to Mahama, the President's hesitation stems from the country's dependency on foreign assistance, which he views as a significant impediment to attaining genuine independence.
Nana Addo can't sign anti-gay bill due to our dependence on foreign aid — Mahama
John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has linked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's alleged reluctance to endorse the anti-LGBTQI+ bill to Ghana's excessive reliance on foreign aid.
While on his Building Ghana Tour in Accra, Mahama spoke to the clergy and detailed his plans to establish a self-reliant economy, aiming to curb the influence of foreign donors on Ghana's decision-making.
He said "Indications we are getting is that he [Akufo-Addo] said he won’t sign it because somebody has filed a suit with the Supreme Court so he has become entangled with some legal issues.
"This is just the reason for being self-reliant. If you are not self-reliant that is when people can dictate to you. If we were self-reliant nobody would come ask us to do this or do that and so one of the key economic policies we must pursue is one of self-reliance."
The legislation passed in Parliament on February 28, 2024, criminalizes LGBTQ activities and prohibits their promotion, advocacy, and funding.
Those found guilty could face a jail term of 6 months to 3 years, while promoters and sponsors of the act may incur a 3 to 5-year jail sentence.
In the wake of growing concerns from the diplomatic community and international organizations regarding the anti-LGBT+ bill, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sought to allay fears while reaffirming Ghana's commitment to human rights.
He assured the international community that Ghana has no intentions of regressing on its commitment to human rights, despite the passage of the controversial bill.
