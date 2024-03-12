Nana Addo can't sign anti-gay bill due to our dependence on foreign aid — Mahama

While on his Building Ghana Tour in Accra, Mahama spoke to the clergy and detailed his plans to establish a self-reliant economy, aiming to curb the influence of foreign donors on Ghana's decision-making.

He said "Indications we are getting is that he [Akufo-Addo] said he won’t sign it because somebody has filed a suit with the Supreme Court so he has become entangled with some legal issues.

"This is just the reason for being self-reliant. If you are not self-reliant that is when people can dictate to you. If we were self-reliant nobody would come ask us to do this or do that and so one of the key economic policies we must pursue is one of self-reliance."

The legislation passed in Parliament on February 28, 2024, criminalizes LGBTQ activities and prohibits their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Those found guilty could face a jail term of 6 months to 3 years, while promoters and sponsors of the act may incur a 3 to 5-year jail sentence.

In the wake of growing concerns from the diplomatic community and international organizations regarding the anti-LGBT+ bill, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sought to allay fears while reaffirming Ghana's commitment to human rights.