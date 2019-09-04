They were sacked over procurement breaches.

The two deputies are Richard Ebbah Obeng and Bright Acheampong.

Nana Addo in their termination letters dated Tuesday, September 3, 2019, said: "I regret to inform you that the President of the Republic has terminated your appointment."

He entreated them to "hand over and cease to act" not later than close of business on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

They are to hand over to the Director of Technical Projects of the Authority, Emmanuel Anaman-Mensah.

Some few weeks ago, a member of the board of the Authority Arnold Boateng resigned over what he termed as "real issues."

This was after a petition was brought to the attention of the Chief of Staff regarding a questionable procurement procedure which the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has been called in to investigate.

The Chief of Staff summoned the chairperson and the CEO of the NYA to her office last week but both were out of town.

An official letter was sent to them to appear on Friday, August 30, which both of them did.

The NYA chair, Francisca Oteng, is said to have confirmed one procurement in which the CEO had allegedly breached procedures, awarding the said contract without the knowledge of the board.

In contention is the procurement method used to engage Prefos Ltd for training 500 young people to install, maintain and repair streetlights. The value of the procurement in question is GH¢4.5 million.

The matter has been referred to the National Security for investigation.