Nana Addo must de-escalate situation in Ejura - Mahama

Kojo Emmanuel

Former President John Mahama has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately find ways to de-escalate the violent clashes between the youth of Ejura and a combined team of police and soldiers that led to the death of two people and the injury of at least four others following the killing of a social activist and two protestors in the area.

"I urgently call on President Nana Akufo-Addo to initiate an immediate de-escalation of the situation in Ejura. There must be a very thorough investigation of both the murder of the youth activist and the security rules of engagement, which resulted in the shooting to death of the two others," he said.

He added: "I add my voice to calls for calm following the shooting to death of two persons and the injury to many in Ejura today, following the murder of youth activist Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed. I have just seen a video of the firing of live ammunition into a crowd by persons wearing military attire, after the burial of the murdered youth activist."

Meanwhile, the Ashanti regional police command has announced that it has commenced investigations into the violent clashes between the youth of Ejura and a combined team of police and soldiers.

The youth were protesting the death of Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Macho Kaaka who was reportedly attacked on Sunday dawn and died on Monday afternoon June 28, 2021.

Security officers made up of the police and military have been dispatched to Ejura to maintain law and order, following intelligence that the youth were planning to stage a protest to demand justice.

The police in a statement said its preliminary investigation shows that following the burial of Ibrahim Mohammed at Mempeasem cemetery at Ejura on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, some irate youth blocked the main Ejura Atebubu road, thus, impeding traffic flow and the security moved in with military reinforcement to quell the situation but the irate youth charged on the security officers with all manner of implements including firearms, clubs, machetes, and stones.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

