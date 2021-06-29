Nana Addo must de-escalate situation in Ejura - Mahama

He added: "I add my voice to calls for calm following the shooting to death of two persons and the injury to many in Ejura today, following the murder of youth activist Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed. I have just seen a video of the firing of live ammunition into a crowd by persons wearing military attire, after the burial of the murdered youth activist."

Meanwhile, the Ashanti regional police command has announced that it has commenced investigations into the violent clashes between the youth of Ejura and a combined team of police and soldiers.

Pulse Ghana

The youth were protesting the death of Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Macho Kaaka who was reportedly attacked on Sunday dawn and died on Monday afternoon June 28, 2021.

Security officers made up of the police and military have been dispatched to Ejura to maintain law and order, following intelligence that the youth were planning to stage a protest to demand justice.