Nana Addo nominates 3 new judges to Supreme Court bench

The three judges are Henry Anthony Kwofie, Yaw Asare Darko, and Richard Adjei-Frimpong.

The retirees are former Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Justice Nene Abayateye Ofoe Amegatcher, and Justice Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse.

The nominations were contained in a letter sent to the Speaker of Parliament by the President.

The nominations per the letter are to fill the vacancies and to reach the full complement of the Supreme.