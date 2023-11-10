The justices nominated are three Court of Appeal judges to fill vacancies created by the mandatory retirement of three former justices of the Supreme Court.
Nana Addo nominates 3 new judges to Supreme Court bench
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated three new Justices to the Supreme Court.
The three judges are Henry Anthony Kwofie, Yaw Asare Darko, and Richard Adjei-Frimpong.
The retirees are former Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Justice Nene Abayateye Ofoe Amegatcher, and Justice Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse.
The nominations were contained in a letter sent to the Speaker of Parliament by the President.
The nominations per the letter are to fill the vacancies and to reach the full complement of the Supreme.
It said on July 2023, the Judicial Council advised me in accordance with my duty under article 144(2) of the constitution and in consultation with the council of State submit the names of the nominees attached with their curriculum vitae seeking the approval of Parliament.
