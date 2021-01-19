The two-day event, which ends on January 20, 2021, is themed: "Building Ghana in the face of global health crises".

The President, speaking at the opening of the school disclosed that the Committee set up to recommend the appropriate decision on the deployment of a safe Covid-19 vaccine in Ghana has concluded its work enabling the government to begin discussions with vaccine manufacturing companies.

According to him, the goal of the discussion was to order the most suitable vaccine for Ghana.

He said: "Through the advances of science we now have vaccines that are already being administered in some countries that could help control and eventually end the pandemic. The Committee formed by the government to recommend the appropriate decision on COVID-19 vaccines has completed its work, enabling the government to begin discussions with vaccine-manufacturing companies with the goal of ordering suitable doses of the vaccine for use in Ghana. Details of this will be announced very soon".

The Coordinator of the New Year School and Conference, Godfred Akpanya, ahead of the event stated that the university almost canceled the 72-year-old annual event, which had always run for over a week, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained that the decision to run the school for just two days was to avoid bringing together a huge number of participants at one venue.

The New Year School, with presentations and conferences, is a flagship programme of the School of Continuing and Distance Education of the College of Education of the University of Ghana.

It is normally attended by experts from particular fields under discussion, high-profile personalities, academicians, representatives from the various local assemblies, and the business community, as well as a cross-section of the public.