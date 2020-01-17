The administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo now has 125 ministers, over 30 more ministers more than its predecessors.

Speaking during the launch of the NDC's fundraising on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the International Trade Fair Centre, Mahama pointed out that some of those ministries will be scraped under an NDC government, a large number of ministers is a huge drain on public funds describing them as useless.

The ministries listed include the Ministries of Public Procurement, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Business Development and Special Development Initiative.

He hinted of plans to merge the Ministries of Aviation, Railways and Transport into a one Ministry. "This was a Ministry that was previously man by two women and yet they did more work in the area of transport than three Ministries man by six Ministers," he added.

He also promised to merge the Sanitation Ministry and the Ministry of Local Government.

Watch the video below: