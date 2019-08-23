He recalled challenging Nana Addo to immediately cut the size of his government by about 40 Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

This, he said, will bring efficiency by reducing government expenditure and help balance the budget.

Mahama in a Facebook live video said "I think two days ago, I spoke about [the size of this government] and recommended to the President that he should reduce the size of his government by about 40 ministers, immediately. He can let 40 ministers go, it will not have any effect at all on the current performance of his government, but I think that: (1) it’s symbolic and (2) the impact it has."

He explained that: "It’s symbolic because when Ghanaians are going through difficulties and you come with a government the size of 125 ministers – which I’m told is a Guinness World Record – amongst all countries, we have the biggest number of ministers, then people feel that you are not taking them seriously".

Mahama said the reduction of the number of ministers will make no difference to the already lacklustre performance of the NPP government.

"There can be no justification for some of the ministerial portfolios created by this administration.

"The Senior Minister, Minister of State in the Office of Vice-President, Minister of State in the Office of the Senior Minister, Ministers of Procurement, Monitoring and Evaluation; Business Development, Special Initiatives, Aviation, Railway Development are all an unnecessary charge on the public purse," Mahama stated.

Ministers serving under Nana Addo

The number of ministers serving under the Nana Addo has jumped from 110 to 123 ministers.

This follows the appointment ministers and deputy ministers to the six newly created regions.

13 more names were added as ministers-designate and deputy ministers-designates for the new regions.

The current administration now has 35 ministers more than its predecessor led by John Mahama which had 88 ministers.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) then in opposition, criticised the number of persons serving as ministers in the Mahama government.

They argued that the number could be reduced to 20 if the NDC administration was bold about cutting down spending and saving the national purse.

Watch the video below: