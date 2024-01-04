ADVERTISEMENT
Nana Addo swears in 3 new Supreme Court judges and calls for high judicial excellence

Emmanuel Tornyi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn in three new justices, namely Justice Henry Anthony Koffie, Justice Yaw Darko Asare, and Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong.

He urged them to bolster Ghana’s constitution and ensure their judgments contribute to national development.

Their appointment addresses vacancies created by the retirements of Nene Abayateye Ofoe Amegatcher, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, and Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse.

This ceremony, in accordance with Article 144 (2) of the 1992 Constitution, follows a meticulous nomination and confirmation process led by the Judicial Council and endorsed by the Council of State with Parliament’s approval.

Taking place at the Jubilee House in Accra, the event involved the justices pledging allegiance and undertaking Judicial and Secrecy oaths, followed by the President presenting them with Warrants of Appointment adorned in the national colors.

Nana Addo emphasized the pivotal role of the Supreme Court in shaping crucial decisions related to the country’s socio-economic development.

He urged the newly appointed justices to uphold the Judiciary’s credibility, emphasizing that national growth requires both justice delivery and judges’ demeanor to come.

