Nana Addo swears in 3 new Supreme Court judges and calls for high judicial excellence

Their appointment addresses vacancies created by the retirements of Nene Abayateye Ofoe Amegatcher, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, and Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse.

This ceremony, in accordance with Article 144 (2) of the 1992 Constitution, follows a meticulous nomination and confirmation process led by the Judicial Council and endorsed by the Council of State with Parliament’s approval.

Taking place at the Jubilee House in Accra, the event involved the justices pledging allegiance and undertaking Judicial and Secrecy oaths, followed by the President presenting them with Warrants of Appointment adorned in the national colors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nana Addo emphasized the pivotal role of the Supreme Court in shaping crucial decisions related to the country’s socio-economic development.