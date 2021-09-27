Nana Addo’s government is full of disrespectful old men – NDC MP

Speaking to group of journalists as part of the minority’s nationwide inspection of the abandoned hospitals to inspect the Sekyere Afram Plains district hospital in Kumawu, he said if the government respects Ghanaians they would have completed the health projects started by the Mahama administration in order to serve the needs of the governed.

The Ranking Member on the health committee in parliament said “What I have seen here is affront to the mandate the good people of this county have given to the president. I think that this government is a group of old men who have no respect for the stakeholders, stakeholders in the governance of this country, they have no respect for the people of this country.

“If for nothing at all, we were here more than two years ago, if the president respects the parliament of this country, at least they would have responded positively.

“We are paying interest on the loan contracted for this purpose meanwhile the people in this country have not benefited from this project.

Pulse Ghana

“This project was awarded somewhere in 2015 which should have been completed by 2017 and we are in 2021 and we are in the weeds. When you talk they will sit in Accra and try to defend.”

The Kumawu and Fomena hospitals are part of seven facilities financed by United Kingdom Export Financing and work was to be completed in 2019 at the cost of 173 million euros.