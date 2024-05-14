Nana Oye Bampoe Addo files defamation lawsuit against ex-husband Tony Lithur

"The divorce petition, which was variously reported by the media, said the Plaintiff was lazy, irresponsible mother, adulterous, cruel and violent person, as well as engaged in acts that contradict her professional ethics as a human rights lawyer. These claims, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo says have maliciously injured her image," a portion of the lawsuit states.

The crux of the matter revolves around the allegations contained in the divorce petition filed by Tony Lithur on May 2, 2018, seeking to dissolve their 27-year-long marriage. According to Nana Oye, the contents of the petition have caused significant reputational damage and public scorn against her.

Furthermore, Nana Oye highlights specific claims made by her ex-husband regarding her alleged involvement in acts of cruelty and violence, including mistreatment of domestic staff. She refutes these allegations, asserting that they have led to unwarranted investigations and legal entanglements.

"Due to the false averments and publications of acquisition of investment property in South Africa by Defendant, the Office of the Special Prosecutor instituted investigations into corruption and corruption-related offences, money laundering and illegal acquisition of property in South Africa against the Plaintiff, and Plaintiff was investigated and subsequently admitted to bail," the lawsuit elaborates.

In response to these allegations, Nana Oye has taken legal action against Tony Lithur, demanding substantial damages for the harm caused to her reputation and professional standing.

The Plaintiff is seeking four reliefs; including general damages of US$500,000.00 in respect of libel contents contained in paragraphs 8 and 9, and exemplary damages of US$1,000,000.00 for libel contents in the defendant/petitioner’s reliefs.

Moreover, Nana Oye is seeking a perpetual injunction to restrain Tony Lithur from further disseminating defamatory statements about her. Additionally, she demands a public retraction and apology to be published across various social media platforms and news outlets.

The plaintiff's grievances extend beyond financial compensation, as she recounts the personal toll taken by the public scrutiny and humiliation she has endured.

"The Plaintiff alleged that before the marriage went down the hill, the Defendant told her that he would destroy her reputation and would make sure that by the time he was through with her, there will be no reputation for her to cling on," the lawsuit states as reported by the Chronicle Newspaper.