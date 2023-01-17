National Cathedral: GH¢2.6m paid to Rev. Kusi Boateng not illegal — Dr. Opoku

The lawmaker claimed he discovered the alleged diversion of GH¢2.6million of National Cathedral funds to a company known as JNS Talent Centre Limited owned by Rev. Johannes Eshun.

According to him, the incorporation information, JNS Talent Centre Limited's given registration number is CS695622015 has one Johannes Eshun, Sheila Eshun, and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi directors and that the company has no track record in construction and design which was gifted the GH¢2.6million of the National Cathedral Secretariat has links to Rev. Kusi Boateng.

But the Executive Director of the Cathedral project, Dr. Paul Opoku Mensah explained how an amount of GH¢2.6 million was paid to a private company, JNT Talent Centre Limited and subsequently captured in official documentation as Contractors Mobilization.

Speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio, he said they [National Cathedral] are ready to be subjected to any investigations.

He said "There is no criminality about this. In fact, everything they have said we have done has turned out to be false, and so I think there is desperation they are trying to find.

"There is nothing criminal about this. It is always an organizational phenomenon when board members will step in when the organization they are board members of are in difficulties... this was not an illegal payment but rather a refund of a short-term interest-free loan made by JNS to top up the payments to the contractors of the National Cathedral."

Ablakwa is also demanding the immediate resignation of Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng aka Kwabena Adu Gyamfi from the Board of the National Cathedral of Ghana adding that the man of God must be compelled to refund all taxpayer funds diverted into his company.