National Security Minister sues Barker-Vormawor for ¢10m defamation

The lawsuit, filed by Minister Kan Dapaah, seeks redress for the defamatory statements made by Barker-Vormawor. In addition to asking the court to declare Barker-Vormawor's words defamatory, the Minister is demanding the "recovery of the sum of Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GHC10,000,000.00) as General Damages, including Aggravated and/or Exemplary Damages for Defamation for the words uttered by the Defendant."

Barker-Vormawor's allegations surfaced after he and several others were released by the police following their arrest on September 22, 2023. They were detained for organizing a demonstration in Accra, which violated a restraining order obtained by the police.

The lawsuit marks a significant development in the ongoing tension between the government and the #FixTheCountry Movement, which has been advocating for improved governance and accountability in Ghana.

The convener, Barker-Vormawor, made the allegations public shortly after his release, claiming that government officials, including those from the National Security, had approached him in 2021 with an offer of money to dissuade him from his activism.

This legal action by Minister Kan Dapaah reflects the government's commitment to address the allegations head-on and clear its name. The Minister's demand for GHC 10 million in damages underscores the seriousness of the defamation claims.

The case is expected to generate significant attention and scrutiny, as it touches on broader issues of free speech, government accountability, and the role of civic movements in Ghana's political landscape.

The outcome of this lawsuit could have far-reaching implications for how political activism and criticism are treated in Ghana and may set a precedent for future defamation cases involving public figures and activists.

