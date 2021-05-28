RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

National Security Ministry transfers DSP Azugu

Emmanuel Ayamga

The National Security Minister has reportedly moved DSP Samuel Azugu from its secretariat at Blue Gate.

National Security Ministry transfers DSP Azugu
National Security Ministry transfers DSP Azugu

DSP Azugu served as the Commander of the SWAT unit but has now been transferred to the National Operation Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service.

According to a report by Citi News, it is unclear whether his transfer is related to the recent assault of a journalist by some National Security officers under his watch.

The National Security has come under the spotlight in recent weeks following several reports regarding abuse of power by officers.

DSP Samuel Kojo Azugu
DSP Samuel Kojo Azugu Pulse Ghana

Two weeks ago, some officers of the National Security allegedly arrested and tortured Citi FM journalist Caleb Kudah.

The young broadcaster was detained for hours for allegedly filming inside the premises of the National Security Ministry.

He was later released, together with colleague Zoe Abu-Baidoo, who was also earlier chased in ‘Rambo style’ by the officers when they besieged the premises of Citi FM.

Kudah later disclosed that he was beaten, slapped and kicked by the National Security officers while he was in their custody.

The Ministry of National Security subsequently withdrew four officers following an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyemang, who was involved in the incident, was also earlier this week moved to be the Commanding Officer of the 64 Infantry Battalion.

Emmanuel Ayamga

