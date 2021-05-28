National Security Ministry transfers DSP Azugu

According to a report by Citi News, it is unclear whether his transfer is related to the recent assault of a journalist by some National Security officers under his watch.

The National Security has come under the spotlight in recent weeks following several reports regarding abuse of power by officers.

Two weeks ago, some officers of the National Security allegedly arrested and tortured Citi FM journalist Caleb Kudah.

The young broadcaster was detained for hours for allegedly filming inside the premises of the National Security Ministry.

He was later released, together with colleague Zoe Abu-Baidoo, who was also earlier chased in ‘Rambo style’ by the officers when they besieged the premises of Citi FM.

Kudah later disclosed that he was beaten, slapped and kicked by the National Security officers while he was in their custody.

The Ministry of National Security subsequently withdrew four officers following an investigation into the incident.