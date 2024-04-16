National service personnel frequently not fully utilized in govt institutions — Nana Addo

Additionally, the policy document will implement programs like an MSME accounting initiative to formalize the informal sector and establish specialized partnerships to boost tourism.

Moreover, it will expand agricultural programs and implement a metric application system for efficiency.

ICT hubs will also be established to provide tailored IT training.

These measures aim to maximize the contributions of trained service personnel to the community.

He said "These interventions will solidify the National Service Scheme's position as one of the best in West Africa and the Africa region for deploying service personnel. I urge all stakeholders to support the scheme in achieving its objectives.