National service personnel frequently not fully utilized in govt institutions — Nana Addo

Emmanuel Tornyi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed concern over the underutilization of national service personnel within government institutions, emphasizing the need for a better return on investment in the National Service Scheme.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
He outlined plans to regulate deployment processes and enhance learning opportunities during national service, including initiatives such as introducing pedagogy training in collaboration with the National Teaching Council to improve teaching and learning.

Additionally, the policy document will implement programs like an MSME accounting initiative to formalize the informal sector and establish specialized partnerships to boost tourism.

Moreover, it will expand agricultural programs and implement a metric application system for efficiency.

ICT hubs will also be established to provide tailored IT training.

These measures aim to maximize the contributions of trained service personnel to the community.

He said "These interventions will solidify the National Service Scheme's position as one of the best in West Africa and the Africa region for deploying service personnel. I urge all stakeholders to support the scheme in achieving its objectives.

"I am confident that with the implementation of the new policy, the national service scheme will play an even more vital role in shaping the future of our nation and empowering our youth to fulfil their potential."

