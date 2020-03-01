The suspect and seven of his accomplices fled after robbing residents of their money and mobile phones, according to MynewsGh.com.

The gang robbed robbed their victims on a section of the Bolga-Navrongo motor road near Notre Dame senior High School at gunpoint.

According to the report, the victims reported the incident to a patrol team who pursued and intercepted the alleged robber.

The robber was identified as Number 48430 Lance Corporal Ndebugre Asaah stationed at Chiana but on snap check barrier duties at Navrongo, a post nowhere near the spot of the arrest.

The report said nothing incriminating was found on the police officer who said he was also a victim of the robbery.

He has since been detained to assist with investigations, according to the report.