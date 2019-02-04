Former Attorney General (AG), Marietta Brew Oppong and Betty Mould Iddrisu, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and Kojo Bonsu have all been sighted at the Criminal High court to lend support to embattled member of the party.

At the Financial and Economic Court division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwa Asare-Botwe, Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu was granted bail after she pleaded not guilty to 80 counts of causing financial loss to the state, stealing, contravention of the public procurement act, among other charges.

She is to satisfy a bail condition of GH¢5 million with two sureties whereas the second accused person Daniel Axim is to satisfy a bail condition of GH¢1 million with one surety.

According to the court, the two are to ensure that the sureties are persons in good standing without any criminal records or standing trial for any offence.

The court ordered the prosecution team to furnish the defence team with all relevant documents they intend relying on in prosecuting the case so as to expedite the trial.

The charges were preferred against the two after investigations by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) into alleged fraudulent disbursement of MASLOC funds during the Mahama administration.

Count one (1) to thirty-five (35) are on charges of stealing and conspiracy to commit crime namely stealing contrary to section 23(1) and 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

Count thirty-six (36) to sixty-eight (68), are on causing financial loss to the state, Willfully Causing Financial to the State and Conspiracy to Commit Crime namely Willfully Causing Financial to the State all of which are contrary to section 23(1) and 179 A (3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

Counts seventy (70) and seventy-one (71) bother on causing Loss to Public Property, contrary to section 2 of the Public Property Protection Act 1977 (SMCD 140).