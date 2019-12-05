The Delegation from the NDC was led by the National Chairman Mr Ofosu Ampofo together with Mr. Victor Smith, Betty Mould and other high ranks of the party to apologize on behalf of the NDC Ashanti Regional Secretary Mr. Kwame Zu for the comments he made against the Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

Kwame Zu months ago said that the people of Kyebi competed with animals until former President John Mahama provided water for its residents, despite the town being the hometown of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

But the party hierarchy was at the Kyebi this morning to have a closed-door meeting to apologize and settle differences between the two parties.

The Okyeman Council perceives the comments as an insult to the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin II.

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC was quoted as saying the Okyenhene use to drink water with animals.”

“If this Kejetia edifice had been in Kyebi won’t Akufo-Addo open it for his people to use? What development has he brought to Asanteman…even his own hometown his people were competing for drinking water with animals, John Mahama had to provide potable water for his kinsmen. Until John Mahama provided water for him, Okyehene was drinking with animals."

Kwame Zu

Kwame Zu has personally apologized to the Okyenhene. His apology comes after residents of Akyem Abuakwa, the hometown of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, protested against the disrespect by some members of the NDC towards the Okyenhene.

The protesters clad in red and black, some of whom sported in wardresses and led by some sub-chiefs thronged the principal streets of the Kyebi Township wielding placards to drum home their newfound abhorrence for the NDC.