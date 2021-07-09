NDC members attend TB Joshua’s funeral on behalf of Mahama

Among members of the delegation were Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman who was Mr Mahama’s Education Minister and subsequently his running mate, and Professor Joshua Alabi, who challenged him during NDC’s presidential primaries in 2019 but subsequently his Campaign Coordinator for the following year’s presidential elections.

The others were former ministers under Mr Mahama – Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and Madam Sherry Ayittey.

The late popular preacher had cordial relationship with the NDC during the tenure of President John Evans Atta Mills.

The T.B Joshua Ministries had announced that a week-long funeral would be held for the late popular televangelist who died on 6th June 2021.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the church organization said service of songs would be held from Monday, July 5 to July 11.

A video shared by Nigerian journalist, Chief Dele Momodu on his verified Instagram page shows the late prophet lying inside a transparent glass casket while being taken round inside the Synagogue Church auditorium.