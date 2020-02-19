He was awarded by the Pan-African Heroes Foundation.

The award honours hardworking Africans who are working to improve the lives of ordinary citizen.

Isaac Adongo honoured

The organisers of the awards scheme presented the citation to the opposition lawmaker at his office in Parliament on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

In 2019, the NDC MP was honoured for his hard work, fairness and balanced contribution to national development discourse.

A citation accompanying his prize said the award was to recognise the dedication, hard work, fairness and balanced discourse of the NDC MP in shaping public policy and improving governance.

In 2018, Adongo was also voted the Best Minority MP by indigenous research and investigation company, FAKS Investigation Services.