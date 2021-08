"The process leading to the selection of the contractor is what we have always cautioned the government against. If the government decides that the PPP process would not work and they still needed a developer and Mota-Engil’s has failed and cannot raise the funds, Mota Ingil’s is an international company and it falls directly under article 1815," Governs Kwame Agbodza, Ranking Member of the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament has said.