This follows last week’s postponement of the launch by the party’s Functional Executive Committee.

The NDC was initially scheduled to launch its manifesto on September 1, but moved it a week further citing a delay in approval for some policy principles and strategies.

Although the detailed contents of the manifesto is yet to be known, the NDC’s flagbearer John Mahama has promised to transform Ghana should he be elected President.

NDC flagbearer, John Mahama

A statement from Mahama ahead of the manifesto launch said it is his mission to turn Ghana into an advanced nation.

“It is our sacred mission to turn Ghana into an advanced nation as soon as possible! It is our moral obligation to be bold and to aim for greatness!” he said.

The former President also stated that the manifesto is positioned to answer questions every Ghanaian is asking, since they made an input in its formulation.

“In a sense, our manifesto will provide the answer, but it will be a collective answer, coming from all the fabulous NDC members and supporters, men and women, who participated in its formulation.

"In all honesty, I didn’t take the decision to run for a second term as President neither easily, nor quickly. I didn’t jump into it. I did it out of a sense of urgency, after I began to contemplate more and more thoroughly about our vulnerabilities as a nation,” Mahama added.