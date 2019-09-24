His apology comes after residents of Akyem Abuakwa, the hometown of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, protested against the disrespect by some members of the NDC towards the Okyenhene.

The protesters clad in red and black, some of whom sported in wardresses and led by some sub-chiefs thronged the principal streets of the Kyebi Township wielding placards to drum home their newfound abhorrence for the NDC.

The protest was triggered after Kwame Zu stated that, if not by the intervention of former President John Mahama, the Okyenhene would still be "drinking water with animals".

Carrying placards with inscriptions warning the NDC, the protesters cautioned the party not to step foot in Okyeman to campaign.

This nonsense from NDC must stop", "NDC koraa what has Okyenhene and Kyebi done to you?", "NDC, leave Kyebi alone", "Shameless NDC", some of the placards read.

Others bore the inscriptions, "NDC, your filth won’t stick", "Zu of NDC, you are a disgrace" NDC, you can't divide Ghana", "NDC and Zu, "Okyeman has rejected you", "NDC, you won't get away this time", among others.

Okyenhene Ofori Panyin Amoatia

However, Kwame Zu has apologized over comments he made against Okyenhene.

In a statement, he said he unreservedly render an unqualified apology to the Okyenhene, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council and indeed all Ghanaians.

"I hereby wish to unreservedly render an unqualified apology to the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council and indeed all Ghanaians for the said statement," he said in a press release on Monday.

Below is the full apology statement from Kwame Zu:

September 21, 2019

STATEMENT OF APOLOGY TO THE OKYENHENE AND THE AKYEM ABUAKWA TRADITIONAL COUNCIL

It has come to my attention that a statement I made at a demonstration organised by the Coalition for National Sovereignty which was held in Kumasi on the 19th day of September 2019 has generated a furor.

Kwame Zu

While making a presentation at the said demonstration, I did point out to many ills of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government that threatens our collective existence as a nation. In a very charged atmosphere, I did make a statement regarding the remarkable efforts made by President John Dramani Mahama to provide potable water for inhabitants of Kyebi and its surrounding areas some of whom hitherto were drinking unwholesome water.

Knowing that the Okyenhene just like most traditional rulers in Ghana have a deep love for their people and at all times empathize with them, I did make a statement to the effect that until potable water was provided for the Okyenhene and his people, they drank unwholesome water. The said statement was used in good faith and figuratively to underscore that the Okyenhene did not drink different water from his subjects, again flowing from the love he has for his people. After deeply reflecting over the said statement and the interpretation gave it by a section of the public, which interpretation is plausible, I wholeheartedly regret making that statement.

I hereby wish to unreservedly render an unqualified apology to the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council and indeed all Ghanaians for the said statement. I revere and have always revered the chieftaincy institution in Ghana and for that matter hold the Okyenhene in high esteem and would not deliberately undermine the chiefly powers of the Okyenhene who has shown great leadership over the years.

Once again, my sincere apologies to the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council and all Ghanaians for my statement.

Thank you and may God bless us all!