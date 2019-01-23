He said such commentaries by the NDC are driving away the real criminals behind the murder.

Two unknown men on Wednesday, January 16, allegedly shot Ahmed Hussein-Suale while he was driving near the Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Madina Estate, in the Greater Accra region.

The NDC believes Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong incited violence against the investigative journalist who worked with Anas Aremewayaw Anas to expose corruption in Ghana football titled #Number12.

The Minority in Parliament called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the Kennedy Agyapong in relation to the murder.

In an interview on Accra-based Adom FM, the NPP Chairman said "The issue at hand right now is a sensitive one and should not be taken for granted because our lives are precious but the minority is rushing the issue. Their comments are only driving the real criminals of Ahmed away and they would be left off the hook, especially when the matter dies."

He has charged the NDC to be nationalistic and stop politicizing the issue since it would only end up interfering with the on-going investigations.

"This matter has been politicized too much; investigations are underway so let’s allow the police to investigate else we won’t help Ghanaians and those who have been murdered in similar ways," he noted.