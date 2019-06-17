Nestle the world’s largest Food and Beverage Company has restated their commitment to enhancing the quality of life and a healthier future by joining in the fight against plastic pollution especially in our water bodies.

According to Sally Biney, the Regional Director for Nestle Greater Accra Region cited the human activities with regards to water pollution and said if everyone should play an active role in managing our waste, it would reduce how much waste enters into our oceans.

In accordance with World Oceans Day, Nestle Ghana embarked on a massive clean-up exercise on the shores of Ghana to protect the ocean from plastic pollution.

Out of about 300 million tons of plastic produced around the world annually, only 10 per cent is recycled. Conferring to the United Nations, about eight million tons of plastic leaks into the ocean. World Oceans Day has been set aside to remind us of the importance of our water bodies and the need for sustainable measures to preserve nature for future generations.

Philomena Tan, Managing Director of Nestle Ghana Limited, plastic waste which ends up in the ocean stifles marine life which serves as a source of food and livelihood. She also said that plastic is not bad because it was created to keep our food safe but it's waste management is where there’s a problem.

Philomena Tan said, “Nestle specifically we are also working very hard to try and reduce the plastic that we use in our packaging. At the same time, we also need to work together with other industry players because we need to come together to find a solution to plastic waste management. Which is key for us.”

According to her, Nestle has already embarked on plastic waste management internally by reducing the use of single-use plastics in their workplaces. So they use reusable bottles and eliminate plastic cutlery straws and cups.

Nestle together with key stakeholders and industry players hopes to create a bigger impact through collaboration to protect the ocean.