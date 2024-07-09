Never repeat 'cook-a-thon embarrassment' - Information Minister warns media

Speaking to the press in Accra, Abubakar highlighted the severity of the issue, stressing that such misinformation, if it occurred within the political sphere—particularly around election-related topics—could lead to serious conflicts or nationwide chaos.

“The media has the responsibility to verify every information before publication. It’s dangerous to spread falsehood because it could lead us into chaos,” she emphasised.

Meanwhile, calls have been rife on the media to apologise to the Ghanaian public for the blunder. Almost all media houses in the country, including the state-owned ones reported the fake news without having done prior due diligence.

In a bid to decentralise government communication and keep citizens informed about ongoing projects, Abubakar announced that her Ministry would initiate regional town hall meetings and exhibitions across the country starting at the end of July. These events will feature regional and sector ministers, along with key government appointees, who will address questions from journalists and local community members about government initiatives.