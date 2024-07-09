ADVERTISEMENT
Never repeat 'cook-a-thon embarrassment' - Information Minister warns media

Andreas Kamasah

Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar has urged media outlets to exercise caution and thoroughly verify all information before publication to avoid causing national embarrassment and potential chaos. Abubakar referenced a recent incident involving a Ghanaian chef, Ebenezer Smith, who falsely claimed recognition by Guinness World Records for a cook-a-thon.

This unverified news was widely reported by major media houses in the country, leading to significant embarrassment.

Speaking to the press in Accra, Abubakar highlighted the severity of the issue, stressing that such misinformation, if it occurred within the political sphere—particularly around election-related topics—could lead to serious conflicts or nationwide chaos.

“The media has the responsibility to verify every information before publication. It’s dangerous to spread falsehood because it could lead us into chaos,” she emphasised.

Meanwhile, calls have been rife on the media to apologise to the Ghanaian public for the blunder. Almost all media houses in the country, including the state-owned ones reported the fake news without having done prior due diligence.

In a bid to decentralise government communication and keep citizens informed about ongoing projects, Abubakar announced that her Ministry would initiate regional town hall meetings and exhibitions across the country starting at the end of July. These events will feature regional and sector ministers, along with key government appointees, who will address questions from journalists and local community members about government initiatives.

The discussions will cover a range of topics, including infrastructure projects in roads, health, education, and water and sanitation, as well as other local concerns. The aim is to promote transparency and accountability, ensuring the government remains responsive to public feedback.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

