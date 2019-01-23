Briefing the president at the Jubilee House in Accra, Ambassador Sullivan the US partnership with Ghana on advancing economic growth and trade, strengthening regional security, and improving governance.

Ambassador Sullivan expressed her commitment on behalf of the U.S. government to support Ghana's journey away from dependence on traditional development assistance, in line with President Akufo-Addo’s vision of an increasingly self-reliant “Ghana Beyond Aid.”

Ambassador Sullivan underscored the long-standing ties between the United States and Ghana, highlighting a relationship that goes beyond policy, and spans across families and friendships forged through cooperation and exchanges dating back to Ghana’s independence in 1957, and before.

Stephanie S. Sullivan, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister Counselor was sworn in as U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Ghana on November 30, 2018. She formerly served as Ambassador to the Republic of Congo (2013-2017).

Ms. Sullivan has spent half of her 32-year career in the Foreign Service working in Africa or on Africa policy in Washington, D.C.