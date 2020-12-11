He said the Police is committed to ensuring that the security of all Ghanaians is guaranteed post-election.

Ghanaians across the country went to the polls on Monday to elect a President and Members of Parliament.

Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) successfully secured a second term in office after winning the election with 51.30% of the total votes cast.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh

His main rival, Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the IGP, who is also the Chairman of the National Election Security Taskforce, said the Police will deal with individuals who intend to cause trouble.

“I want to assure all abiding Ghanaians that appropriate security measures have been put in place to guarantee their security and safety in accordance with our mandate,” Oppong Boanuh said.

“We will continue to maintain law and order in post-election period to ensure that people go around their normal activities without intimidation and attacks. Let me sound a note of caution to any person or group of persons who intend to foment trouble to desist from such acts because we will deal decisively with them.”

Earlier in the week, the Ghana Police Service disclosed that there were 21 electoral disturbances across the 275 constituencies in the just ended presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to the police, five of the people directly and indirectly involved in the various electoral disturbances died, with several others injured.

The Police further explained that two persons were killed in the Greater Accra Region’s Odododiodio constituency, whereas the Techiman South constituency in the Bono East Region also recorded two deaths, with one death in Savelugu constituency in the Northern Region.

In all, constituencies including the Central Region’s, Awutu Senya East recorded two shootings, while Odododiodio witnessed six, with Ablekuma Central recoding four.

The rest of the constituencies that recorded disturbances included Techiman South and Savelugu, where there were four and three shootings, respectively.