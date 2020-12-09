According to the police, five of the people directly and indirectly involved in the various electoral disturbances died, with several others injured.

The Ghana Police Service further explained that two persons were killed in the Greater Accra Region’s Odododiodio constituency, whereas the Techiman South constituency in the Bono East Region also recorded two deaths, with one death in Savelugu constituency in the Northern Region.

In all, constituencies including the Central Region’s, Awutu Senya East recorded two shootings, while Odododiodio witnessed six, with Ablekuma Central recoding four.

The rest of the constituencies that recorded disturbances included Techiman South and Savelugu, where there were four and three shootings, respectively.

The Ghana Police further indicated that aside from Techiman South where an officer fired shots to disperse a crowd from attacking an electoral officer in the area, the rest of the shots were fired buy civilians.

Director of Public Affairs, Supt Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman in a signed statement on Wednesday condemned the disturbances noting that the various incidents could have been avoided.

Meanwhile, she commended the public for cooperating with the National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF) through the electioneering period.

It would be recalled that the 2020 Ghana elections was to a large extent peaceful aside pockets of violence that marred the electoral process in certain constituencies.

The Electoral Commission (EC) is expected to announce the results of the presidential election this evening.

Meanwhile, it has been projected that the incumbent, President Akufo Addo has won the presidential election by polling a little over 51%.

Below is the police report:

police report

police report

police report