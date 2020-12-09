Ghana's Electoral Commission has made it known that the outfit will today announce the results for the 2020 general election after the December 7th polls.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, friends, family and some supporters of the NPP have been seen in the house of the President who contested this election to seek a second term.

In the video, the people seen in the Nima residence of H.E Nana Addo have been captured dancing and singing to a victorious gospel song. This is coming at the back of reports by the NPP and some media houses who have projected victory for Nana Addo.

In a related story, pulse.com.gh has captured the arrival of some NDC officials at the Accra International Conference Center where the C.C Chair, Jean Nelson is expected to announce the results today.

Pulse.com.gh can confirm that Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and the NDC’s Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah arrived at the venue at around 11:50 am this morning.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah arrives at Accra International Conference Center

Also the party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, is present at the Conference Center.