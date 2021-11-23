NHIS members urged to say no to copayments

She was there to throw more light on the 2021 NHIS Week celebration, inclusion of the four Childhood Cancers and Family Planning into the NHIS Benefits Package, NHIS and Ghana cards merger, Mobile Renewal, Claims Payments and other relevant issues.

She reminded the Scheme’s dissatisfied members to channel their complaints through the NHIA Call Centre toll free number 054-444-6447 or 0302-746-6447 for appropriate redress.

She urged the Scheme’s members to comprehensively read the NHIS membership handbook and know their rights and responsibilities.

On challenges encountered in linking the NHIS and Ghana cards, she said people should stop changing the names on their NHIS cards to make the linkage easy.