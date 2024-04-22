NIA implements new fees for registration services starting May 1

The new fees will apply to citizens who are obtaining national identification cards (Ghana cards) or updating their information. The NIA is urging all individuals to be aware of these changes and plan accordingly.

The revision of the fees is intended to ensure that the NIA can continue to provide high-quality identification services to the public, while also covering the costs of its operations.

The authority is committed to maintaining the security and integrity of the Ghana card, and the new fees will help support these efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIA is encouraging all citizens to take advantage of its services and obtain their Ghana cards as soon as possible.

The card is a vital form of identification that is required for a wide range of activities, including accessing government services, opening bank accounts, and applying for jobs.

The NIA is committed to providing excellent customer service and ensuring that the registration process is as smooth and convenient as possible.

Citizens are encouraged to visit the NIA's website or contact its customer service team for more information about the new fees and the registration process.

Below is the statement by the NIA and the new prices;

ADVERTISEMENT