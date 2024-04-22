ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NIA implements new fees for registration services starting May 1

Evans Effah

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has revealed that there will be an increase in the fees for its registration services, effective Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Prof Ken Attafuah
Prof Ken Attafuah

This adjustment is in line with the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provision Regulations, 2023, (L.I. 2481).

Recommended articles

The new fees will apply to citizens who are obtaining national identification cards (Ghana cards) or updating their information. The NIA is urging all individuals to be aware of these changes and plan accordingly.

The revision of the fees is intended to ensure that the NIA can continue to provide high-quality identification services to the public, while also covering the costs of its operations.

The authority is committed to maintaining the security and integrity of the Ghana card, and the new fees will help support these efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIA is encouraging all citizens to take advantage of its services and obtain their Ghana cards as soon as possible.

The card is a vital form of identification that is required for a wide range of activities, including accessing government services, opening bank accounts, and applying for jobs.

The NIA is committed to providing excellent customer service and ensuring that the registration process is as smooth and convenient as possible.

Citizens are encouraged to visit the NIA's website or contact its customer service team for more information about the new fees and the registration process.

Below is the statement by the NIA and the new prices;

ADVERTISEMENT
NIA statement
NIA statement Pulse Ghana

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rotary International confers prestigious Paul Harris Fellow's medal on Dampare

Rotary International confers prestigious Paul Harris Fellow's medal on Dampare

Lordina Mahama

Lordina Mahama engages with young ladies at singles camp meeting

Angel Carbonu, President of National Association of graduate teachers

NAGRAT gives govt one-week deadline to address unpaid pensions affecting 700,000 workers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo assures he will prioritize the welfare of cocoa farmers