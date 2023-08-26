NIA resumes free Ghana card registration starting August 28

The registration process will occur in two distinct phases, Phase one starting on Monday, August 28, 2023, and ending on Friday, September 8, 2023, will last for a total of ten working days. During this phase, exclusively, individuals employed in the public sector and on the Government of Ghana's payroll, who have not yet obtained a Ghana Card, will have the opportunity to register.

The primary objective is to enable these employees to verify their Ghana Cards within the Controller and Accountant General's Department payroll system.

Applicants eligible for this phase must submit their July pay slips along with the necessary mandatory documentation for registration.

The second phase will commence on Monday, September 11, 2023, and is open to all Ghanaians aged 15 years and above who have not yet applied for the Ghana Card. This phase also accommodates individuals seeking to replace lost, stolen, or damaged Ghana Cards, or those requiring corrections to their names or birthdates.

However, any such changes must adhere to legal procedures, and applicants will be required to pay a statutory fee of GH¢34.50.

The NIA has introduced additional services for Household and Institutional Registration. These services cater to households with five or more Ghanaian members and organizations with 50 or more Ghanaian members.