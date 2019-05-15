According to him, government intends to redevelop and transform the slums into ultra-modern and resilient housing communities.

The Minister said the project will be executed in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development.

He explained that the project will come at no cost to residents, adding that residents will not also be forcibly evacuated.

Mr. Akyea disclosed this while addressing journalists at a meet-the-press engagement on Tuesday.

“The transformation of approximately 1,039 acres of prime land, which Nima and Maamobi occupy, will give meaning and beauty to the President’s vision of Inner City and Zongo Development,” he said.

This, he said, will be done “without dislodging our good people who currently dwell in Nima and Maamobi.”

The Minister added that both slum communities will be redeveloped to be a world-class residential enclave, once the facelift is complete.

Through the Public Private Partnership (PPP), government aims to facilitate the construction of 250,000 housing units yearly over the next eight years.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s housing deficit is currently assessed as well over two million.