The directive came from the Chairman of the Church, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, who said service can resume only after June 19.

This, he said, is meant to give the various assemblies time to put in place all safety measures ahead of the return of congregants.

Although the ban on churches and mosque gatherings has been lifted, the government has outlined some safety protocols that must be followed.

READ ALSO: Kumasi: Imam stops sermon, throws out congregant for not wearing face mask

Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye

In a circular issued on Saturday, Apostle Nyamekye said the church wants to ensure that all members are safe when they gather to fellowship.

“The Executive Council directs that under the supervision of Area Heads, District Pastors and the respective presbyteries, the various assemblies use the next two weeks to take practical steps to meet the full requirements/protocols for the partial opening of assemblies for church services,” the statement said.

“Thus, the assemblies may be opened on or after June 19, 2020, and that services in church buildings should start in assemblies only when adequate preparation has been made to satisfy the required protocols.”

Apostle Nyamekye said all assemblies of the church must make sure tthey comply with safety protocols before resuming fellowship.

These include forming a COVID-19 taskforce to oversee the compliance of the safety protocols by members.

He added that all churches must be fumigated, must provide veronica buckets to facilitate washing of hands and must also provide thermometer guns or thermal scanners to check the temperature of congregants at entry points.