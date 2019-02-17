Speaking to kasapa FM's Akwasi Nsiah, Kwasi Brempong said that claims that gunshots were fired from his house "clearly it is an afterthought."

READ MORE: It is illegal for National Security to have troops- former Chief of Defense Staff

“There were no gunshots from my house and there cannot be gunshots from a pharmacist’s house," he said.

"Somebody who has taken an oath to protect lives, I think clearly it is an afterthought. If anyone says there were gunshots from my house then I think the person is dreaming or hallucinating,” he added.

Appearing from the Emile Short Commission last week, National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah, said members of the SWAT team who were deployed to La Bawaleshie on January 31, 2019, did not shoot at anyone.

He said the leader of the team reported that one person sustained “gunshot wounds” but insisted they were not responsible.

READ MORE: John Mahama is a "bald faced liar"- Agyarko's family

The Minister said the commander was convinced “that the shot did not come from them but probably, from within the compound [of NDC parliamentary candidate, Kwasi Brempong].”