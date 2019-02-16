In a meeting with foreign diplomats, Mr Mahama, while briefing them on the Awayaso West Wuogon shooting incident, showed them videos of masked national security operatives linked with the Ayawaso shooting incident, claiming they were at the funeral of the late MP.

However, a statement from the family signed by Boakye Agyarko, the former Energy Minister described the ex-president as "bald faced liar," placing on record to the international community whom Mr Mahama addressed with the video, that no such activity at the funeral ceremony.

"The funeral of our late brother was organized successfully without any casualties and we find this distortion very surprising," the statement noted.

The statement from the family continued: "The family is reliably informed that, the video displayed was at L/Cpl. Daniel Adu Tieku’s funeral held in August 2018.

"The family wishes to state that we are still mourning our late brother and request that John Mahama keeps the family away from his political ploy.

"If indeed, John Mahama wants to be regarded as a decent fellow, then the family expects him to render a retraction of this palpable falsehood and render an unqualified apology for his unfortunate and despicable action."