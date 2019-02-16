The ex-president mounted the defence after he was blasted by the Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo for painting Ghana black.

Osafo Maafo also described Mr Mahama's action as unpatriotic, shameful and not acceptable.

However, in a statement, Mr Mahama's campaign spokesman, James Agyenim Boateng, said it was "shameful and hypocritical on the part of Mr Osafo-Maafo that he had the temerity to describe Mr Mahama’s meeting with diplomats the way he did, especially when the Senior Minister still serves in the Akufo-Addo government under whose watch state-sponsored goons with weapons and Police SWAT Hunter Vehicles were unleashed on voters."

"For the avoidance of doubt, former President Mahama acted fairly and appropriately by taking a pre-emptive step to galvanise public support to save Ghana from the looming catastrophe fueled by the NPP and its thugs ahead of the 2020 elections," the statement said.

The statement added: "Apart from re-stating the commitment of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to free, fair and peaceful elections, Mr Mahama’s meeting merely shared information that was already in the public domain.

"If that was “unpatriotic and shameful” as Mr Osafo-Maafo put it, then he must lay the blame squarely at the doorstep of those who sponsored the NPP thuggery on the day of the by-election.

"It must also be pointed out that it is not unusual for government, opposition and other key opinion leaders to routinely brief stakeholders, including the international community, on major developments in the country. Indeed, this practice is not alien to the NPP.

"Instead of Mr Osafo-Maafo and his cohorts worrying their heads over who is being briefed, they should concentrate on arresting the perpetrators of the mayhem and bringing them to justice."