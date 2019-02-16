The ex-president is campaigning to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 polls, after losing his reelection bid in the 2016 polls.

READ MORE: Mahama meets diplomatic missions over Ayawaso West Wuogon violence

The suit, filed by Stephen Agyeman, a Ghanaian, argues that the ex-president's move violates the 1992 Constitution.

Agyeman wants the court to rule that Mahama "cannot purport to seek re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana” pursuant to Articles 68 clauses 2 to 9 of the Constitution.

He also asking the court to declare that artcle 66 (1) and 66 (2) of the 1992 Constitution, the defendant is not qualified as a candidate to stand for re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He also argues in his suit that the former president enjoys some privileges as former President, raising funds to support his bid for the presidential ticket of the NDC, without the permission of Parliament, he “has contravened Article 68 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.”

In addition, he wants a declaration that Mahama’s establishment of a campaign office for the purpose of seeking to coordinate his activities in his quest to become flagbearer of the NDC constitutes “an office of emolument or profit within the context of Article 68 (2) of the 1992 Constitution and same having been established without parliamentary permission is in contravention of Article 68 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.”

READ MORE: Mahama ‘shameful and unpatriotic’ for painting Ghana black to diplomats – Osafo Maafo

Mahama is widely tipped to lead the NDC into the 2020 polls, running against six other aspirants including veteran legislator, Alban Bagbin.