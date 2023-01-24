No man can stop the construction of National Cathedral — Rev. Randolph-Koranteng

"If the National Cathedral is being built for the right reasons and is being inspired by God, then neither a mortal nor another entity can stop it from happening," he stated.

In an interview with the GNA, Rev. Koranteng explained that God kicked against their ill-motivated vision and confused their language. and placed the responsibility to trust God to do his will in this critical national agendum.

He said: "however, it will be a fruitless endeavor if it is not from God and would also be completed regardless of protest or how long it takes to finish if the building is of God, despite whatever opposition it may face and any allegations of scandals that may be connected to it."

He mentioned the 2,000-year-old St. Peter's Basilica in Rome as an example to further clarify why Ghana needs to build the cathedral.

Meanwhile, the former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo has suggested that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo use his own money if indeed he desires to build the National Cathedral for God.

According to him, since President Nana Akufo-Addo promised God a National Cathedral before he became president, he should use his money to redeem that pledge and not money from the state coffers.

The National Cathedral, the president explained, is more than just another piece of infrastructure or national monument.

However, Nana Addo has reiterated that no matter what happens he is determined to construct the National Cathedral despite the criticisms.