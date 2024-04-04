No plans to review increment in new passport fees — Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister

Ampratwum-Sarpong said in an interview on Joy News that "If he wants us to come to the committee, we will respect the committee, we will appear before the committee, we will repeat the reasons behind the request and the approval given by parliament for the passport fees.

"These figures with the support of the majority of Ghanaians have come to stay. There is nothing he can do about it. He can make his noise out there. If he wants to bring it to the committee, to Parliament, we will meet him on the floor of Parliament. We will discuss it, we will debate it, and at the end of the day, he will fall flat on his face."

He emphasised that the new fee would also help in clearing the backlog of passports at the printing centres.

"We would have money to be able to invest to buy the equipment, the printers, and whatever other stuff that we need to be able to give excellent service.

"With the cash revenue flow, it will become possible for us to approach the suppliers of this equipment and materials and whatever that we need in our work."

Passport fees increased

On April 1, 2024, the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced an adjustment in the fees for passport applications, with significant increases implemented.

The fee for the 32-page booklet under the standard service has been raised from GH¢100 to GH¢500, while the 48-page booklet will now cost GH¢644.

For individuals opting for expedited service, the fees have also been adjusted. The expedited service for the 32-page booklet is now priced at GH¢700, while the 48-page booklet will incur a fee of GH¢800.

The decision to raise the passport application fees comes after the sector Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, proposed the need for a review to the Parliament's Committee on Subsidiary Legislation in December last year.